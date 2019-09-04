Lack of fire hydrants can be a challenge when fighting rural fires

With a county as large and rural as Augusta, there can sometimes be difficulties fighting fires mainly due to challenges with water.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue uses portable tanks when fighting some rural fires. | Credit: WHSV

Fighting fires takes a lot of water. Chief David Nichols with Augusta County said it's recommended to have 1,000 gallons per minute, per hour.

"Fires can go to fully developed or what we call flash over stage within three to five minutes," Nichols said. "In the old days, it was 25 to 30 minutes."

However, getting that water quickly enough can be a challenge. In more developed areas of the county, there are more fire hydrants, but in rural areas, they're not always available.

"Any time that we're in a rural setting, we have a challenge because fire hydrants are not on every corner like they would be in a suburban or an urban setting so we need to make sure we pre-load the event," Nichols said.

That means when they know a fire is in a more rural area, tankers are sent out right away.

"In those rural settings, we dispatch tankers and tankers tend to bring larger quanties upwards of 2,500 gallons of water," Nichols said.

The county also uses portable tanks. In larger fires, Nichols said they're needed so multiple tankers can drop off water, and then go back for more.

Nichols added that firefighters train regularly with the equipment.

'If you're assigned to a suburban station like here in Staunton or in Fishersville, we don't often get to use those skills, so we need to make sure we practice those skills on a regular basis," Nichols said.