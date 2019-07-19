Lake Arrowhead closed Friday due to heat advisory

On Friday, the Luray Parks and Recreation Department decided to close Lake Arrowhead to swimmers to protect the safety of everyone from the heat.

Baker said they will open the lake for swimming back up on Saturday and have fans near the lake to keep staff cool.

With water temperatures just above 90 before noon, the water felt more like a bath than a way to cool down. Dakota Baker, with the department, said because of the heat advisory, they decided to protect their staff from over-exhaustion from the heat by just closing the lake down for the day.

Ariana Levendis, a visitor of the lake, said she was upset because she was looking forward to jumping in the water.

"I don't think they should have closed it because it's really hot and that's one of the best ways to cool off," Levendis said. "But I also understand why they did, because the lifeguards would have to stand out there and it would be really hot for them."

Another factor the department took into consideration was the temperature of the sand at the beach of the lake. When WHSV measured the temperature with a temperature gun, the surface of the sand was close to 120 degrees.

There is some good news: if you're looking for a way to cool down on Saturday, the lake will open again to the public.

"So we are going to keep it open tomorrow, we're going to have lifeguards on duty as scheduled, you'll be able to rent canoes and kayaks," Baker said. "We're also working on getting maybe some fans and some air conditioning in our shack to be able to sell and be open and help people beat the heat."

Lake Arrowhead will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will be open until 6 p.m.

The heat will still be extreme, however, with heat indices throughout the Shenandoah Valley forecast to be over 100.

