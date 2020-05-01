Lake Flooding Causing Coastline Damage in Michigan

High winds generating waves more than ten feet high on Lake Michigan, leaving coastlines inundated.

In New Buffalo, the high water has left some residents trapped in nearby condominiums.

It's a situation that has been worsening over the past year with large amounts of land lost as water eats away at the coastline.

"I've never seen anything like this," Resident Tim Kincaid said.

City officials closed the road leading to the beach. The water made it far enough on shore to floor the parking lot of the Harbor Pointe Condos.

Garages there are now filled with several feet of water and cars just barely staying afloat.

"Looks like six more inches and they're going to be completely up in all the yard so its getting dangerously high now," said Kincaid.

Tim Kincaid has owned a home in New Buffalo for three years now and says the city has tried to control the water with little success.

They just put all this here and all this retaining wall about two weeks ago to help with this, assuming this was gonna happen, but I don't think that's helping much," said Kincaid.

On top of the flooding, the waves are destroying the already hard-hit coastline.

Larry Mazies has been vacationing here for more than 50 years and was shocked to see the damage.

This is probably about the worst that I've seen it," said Mazies.

He says he feels bad for the people who live along the shore as they watch the land they live on slowly disappear.

"I feel sorry for these people, I mean its Mother Nature, its Mother Nature," said Mazies.