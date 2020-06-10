Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority to meet Wednesday night

Wednesday night, the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority will host their rescheduled public hearing on the proposed fee structure for homeowners in the Lake Shenandoah watershed.

This hearing was originally scheduled to take place in March but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county would like to hear comments on the additional fees that may be attached to property owners' real estate bills in December to be used to fund mitigation projects in the watershed.

The fee, currently based on square feet of rooftop area at a proposed rate of $0.10/sq. ft. of rooftop area, assessed across all structures in the watershed, will result in $440,000 collected per year.

According to the authority's FAQ, rooftops are used as a good indicator of how much rain will leave a property as stormwater runoff rather than it soaking into the ground.

The meeting is being held in the Rockingham County Administration building with limited entree due to social distancing guidelines.

You can also watch the entire meeting online here.

