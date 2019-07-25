Landfill fire reminder to recycle, especially batteries

After a fire at the Augusta Regional Landfill on Wednesday night, people are being reminded to be aware of what they put in their trash.

Fire officials are not sure what caused the fire on Wednesday, but in the past, fires have been caused by the contents dumped in landfills. Not everything that people discard should go into a landfill, according to Greg Thomasson, director of solid waste management at the landfill.

Thomasson said batteries of any kind should be recycled, but recycling lithium ion batteries is especially important. He said those types of batteries can be found in old computers, tablets, phones and even some toys.

The batteries are buried and compressed and can combust if they're hit.

"When you hit one of these batteries, you short it," Thomasson said. "You cause an electrical reaction that causes it to get very hot and typically combust."

Thomasson said batteries are not the only things people should stop throwing away.

"We really like to keep the batteries out of the trash and any kinds of solvents, or things of that nature that are very flammable, that could possibly hit some ashes, and cause a fire," Thomasson said.

Thomasson said the landfill recycles batteries every day they're open. He recommends people hold on to their household hazardous waste, and recylce it on the hazardous waste day the county has every year. This year, that day is in September.

