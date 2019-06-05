Landowners still want solar project to move forward

Max Quillen still hopes to see solar panels here on his family's land, even though Augusta County denied the special use permit last month.

At the May 22 meeting, the county denied a special use permit request to build a solar farm in Stuarts Draft. In a motion to deny the request, during the meeting, Supervisor Carolyn Bragg said the project did not fit within the county comprehensive plan.

The landowners involved disagree.

Quillen, whose family owns some of the land panels were proposed to go on, said he still wants to see the project happen.

"We are not giving up," Quillen said, "and we are not sure exactly what the path forward will be, but there will be one. And we are going to pursue it. Aggressively."

Quillen says he and the other landowners disagree with the county's decision to deny the permit. Rodney Martin is another landowner who has been a part of the project. He still wants to see the project move forward as well.

"We still feel like it would be a good option, not only for us, but for the county," Martin said, "and so we're still hopeful that that could be a possibility at some point."

Both Quillen and Martin said they think the project is good for their family's land, especially with their goal to keep it in the family.

"This was a good opportunity to do that, and keep it in agriculture," Martin said, "knowing that after 30 years or so, it could go back into agriculture."

Quillen said he thinks the solar project fits into the county's comprehensive plan. Back in February, the county's planning commission agreed when they voted to support the project.

Quillen says they're still working with Community Energy Solar to pursue all options for the project.