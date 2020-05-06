Lane extension to start on South Main Street in Harrisonburg next week

Starting Monday, crews will begin work on extending the two South Main Street left-turn lanes onto Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg.

The city said the extension will increase the number of vehicles able to safely sit in the turn lanes on South Main St.

According to the city, the work done will double the amount of space in the turn lanes where traffic can occasionally back up.

Work is expected to take approximately three months, with hopes of completing the project before the start of the upcoming school year when JMU students are expected to return.

Back in August, left turns were restricted at Hillcrest Drive, Crawford Avenue, and Hunters Road on Port Republic Road after a road study showed left turns to be a major cause of congestion in the area.