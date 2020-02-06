Language of Love artwork coming to downtown Harrisonburg

Downtown Harrisonburg will add a new sculpture called Language of Love in 2020.

The sculpture will go in a grassy area behind the Arts Council of the Valley | Photo: WHSV

The art will go near the area of the Turner Pavilion where the LOVEworks sculpture is already placed. Language of Love will go behind the LOVEworks piece in a grassy area behind the Arts Council of the Valley.

Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR), said a few years ago, HDR was working with students from Harrisonburg High School on a service learning project, and students said they wanted to see more art downtown.

"These students told me that a lot of them spend time downtown checking out the public art and taking selfies and photos of them. They were excited to see more, and we would love to bring more teenagers downtown and give them something to interact with in their own community," said Dono.

The idea of the Language of Love sculpture came about and HDR partnered with the Arts Council of the Valley to get the project rolling. Dono said they put a call out for proposals, but felt that what they received did not fit what they were looking for.

She said that is when they started talking with local artists and Jeff Guinn came into the picture.

"Jeff Guinn had the most engaging ideas and a lot of enthusiasm for the project," said Dono.

The sculpture will represent the surrounding geography of mountains, rolling hills and how language flows between people to create new understanding.

"My involvement is, especially with the LOVEworks and the Language of Love, is to encourage others to get involved so that we can all enjoy art in our public places," said Guinn.

Students from Harrisonburg High School will have a roundtable discussion to come up with images and icons to go on the sculpture. It will focus on inclusion and diversity.

"We hope that by the community being able to see and engage with the sculpture that they'll be reminded of the rich cultural heritage that we have here in the Harrisonburg area, and also be excited about drawing in new ideas, new people and new experiences," said Guinn.

The community will have a chance to help with the art during Support Local Arts Weekend in October. There will be pre-made stencils, and community members can paint the sculpture by using the stencils.

"Public art has a lot of community benefits-- it can beautify a community, give it more personality, intersperse surprising elements into unexpected places, attract cultural and heritage tourists, and help build a sense of place for our downtown," said Dono.

The sculpture will consist of three platforms made of wood and steel. They will be 20-25 feet long and three to four feet wide.

You can keep up with the project here.