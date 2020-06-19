Large crowd expected at Robert E. Lee monument Friday; evening road closures in place

A large number of people are expected to gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond for a candlelight vigil Friday night.

Due to the anticipated size of the event, Richmond police have closed the following roads from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday:

• Monument Avenue between Lombardy Street and Meadow Street

• Allen Avenue between Park Avenue and West Broad Street

People are expected to gather for a Black Lives Matter candlelight vigil hosted by recording artist and Petersburg native Trey Songz.

The area was already packed with people by 10 a.m. for a Juneteenth celebration by the Richmond Action Alliance.

