Larry Turner believed to be in West Virginia after fleeing Augusta County last week

UPDATE (April 27):

Larry Turner, an armed and dangerous person of interest in a murder investigation in West Virginia, remains on the run after he allegedly escaped Augusta County and fled across the mountain last week.

On April 22, West Virginia authorities contacted the Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for assistance in bringing Turner into custody. That day, a large number of Augusta County Sheriff's Office deputies staged behind Churchville Elementary School after reports Turner was in the area.

Turner is wanted in Greenbrier County, W.Va., for allegedly stealing cars. West Virginia State Police also have warrants for Turner's arrest in Pocahontas County, W. Va. There, he's wanted for wanton endangerment with a firearm, grand larceny, entry of a building other than a dwelling and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

As of Monday, April 27, the Greenbrier County sheriff said they still believe Turner is in the area of Pocahontas County, but he remains at large.

He was last seen in a West Virginia state park in Pocahontas County on Thursday, April 23, when a vehicle he allegedly stole from Augusta County was found in Pocahontas County.

Since that time, there's been no word on his whereabouts.

In addition to the West Virginia chargers, Turner is wanted for a probation violation and revocation of bond in Augusta County, as well as for questioning in connection to a homicide in West Virginia.

Turner is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you should call 911 immediately.

UPDATE (April 23):

An armed and dangerous person of interest in a murder investigation remains on the run after he is believed to have fled from Augusta County into West Virginia.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, by West Virginia authorities who were looking for assistance in finding and arresting 41-year-old Larry Allen Turner.

Turner is wanted on multiple felony warrants in several counties, is a person of interest in a West Virginia homicide investigation, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say Turner is also alleged to have stolen three cars on April 10 in West Virginia, with at least one of them stolen at gunpoint.

A week and a half later, on Tuesday, April 21, they say he was seen in the city of Staunton and throughout Augusta County in the evening.

Then, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, deputies say they got information that Turner had been seen in the western area of Augusta County, near Churchville, on Hankey Mountain Highway (Rt. 250).

Deputies swarmed the area, trying to find a black Volkswagen near Hankey Mountain Hwy. west of Churchville that he had been reportedly driving.

They say they found a group of people, one of whom was thought to be Turner but later proved not to be, on Community Lane.

While deputies were speaking with that group, Augusta County dispatchers got a 911 call at 4:19 p.m. reporting that Turner was in the 1300 block of Hankey Mountain Highway, driving a silver Volkswagen, allegedly displaying a handgun and fleeing west toward West Augusta.

Deputies believe the silver 2005 Volkswagen Passat that Turner was seen driving had been stolen from a person living on Quicks Mill Rd. in Augusta County earlier in the day.

Deputies and Virginia State Police troopers quickly went to the area, searching for Turner and the Volkswagen. Law enforcement from Bath County, Allegany County, Rockbridge County, and Highland County, as well as West Virginia police, were all notified and assisted as well.

But Turner was not found.

Augusta County SWAT team members staged at Churchville Elementary Schools, ready to locate and respond if Turner was spotted or contacted. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office provided their armored SWAT vehicle.

Around 5:34 p.m., the person from whom the silver Passat had been stolen contacted law enforcement, and that's when they determined the station wagon that was stolen there was the one Turner was likely driving.

It has Virginia personalized plate ELFOXO and is believed to be the last known stolen vehicle that Turner has driven throughout his time on the run.

Another vehicle wanted by authorities that he allegedly stole is a Ford F-150 bearing Oklahoma plate V35101, allegedly stolen on April 10 in West Virginia. That vehicle has still not been found.

Bath County deputies got a report of a silver Volkswagen running a driver off the road on Rt. 39 in Bath County around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, and that's believed to be the last known sighting of Turner in Virginia.

Throughout the night, Augusta County deputies and other law enforcement agencies worked to search for Turner and the stolen silver 2005 Volkswagen Passat station wagon.

On Thursday, April 23, the stolen Volkswagen was found in Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Turner was also spotted in a West Virginia state park in Pocahontas County, but has not yet been captured and remains at large.

He's wanted for a probation violation and revocation of bond in Augusta County, in addition to questioning in connection to the West Virginia homicide and multiple vehicle thefts in West Virginia.

If you see him, you should call 911 immediately.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office cannot provide information on any crimes that Turner may or may not have been involved with outside of Augusta County. WHSV has reached out to West Virginia law enforcement for more information on the situation there.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can call the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.322.2017

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

