Last Supermoon of 2020 arrives tonight

So far in 2020, we have had two supermoons. The worm supermoon occurred on March 9th which was the second largest full moon of 2020.

The largest supermoon of 2020 occurred on April 8th known as the pink supermoon.

On Thursday May 7th, the flower supermoon will once again appear in the sky. You can observe the third largest supermoon of the year both the night of May 6th and May 7th.

So what is a supermoon?

A supermoon happens when a full moon reaches its closest approach to Earth in orbit.

The moon does not orbit the Earth in a perfect circle so there are times when the moon is farther away from the Earth and when the moon is closer. The flower moon will conclude a series of three supermoons of 2020.

The flower moon represents the month of May because of all the flowers that grow during the month of May. The flower moon was termed by Native Americans.

The super flower moon will reach its peak at 6:45 am Thursday, May 7th. The moon will not be in the sky at that time in our area of the world so you will be able to view its maximum potential both Wednesday and Thursday night.

Here are the times you need to know (this will vary slightly depending on your location).

The moon rises tonight (Wednesday) at 7:27 pm and sets at 6:30 am Thursday.

The moonrise Thursday is at 8:42 pm and sets at 7:09 am Friday.

For tonight, there will be a good amount of clearing especially in the east. There will be some clouds but likely a good view. Clear skies arrive in the overnight hours.

Tomorrow night prompts a better night to see the supermoon where the sky will be perfectly clear.

