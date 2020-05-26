Last day to register to vote in Virginia's June primary is May 26

Tuesday, May 26, is the last day to register to vote in Virginia's June primary elections.

Credit: WHSV

The commonwealth's primary election – which will determine the Republican candidate facing Senator Mark Warner this November, as well as candidates in a few House of Representatives races across Virginia – was originally scheduled for June 9, but postponed by two weeks to June 23 (via Executive Order 56) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ralph Northam announced that decision back in early April, using the statutory authority given to Virginia governors to postpone any local or state elections by up to two weeks.

May's local elections were also postponed by two weeks after the General Assembly did not vote on the governor's recommendation to move those races to November.

Any voters unsure if their registration information is correct, including new address for anyone who's moved, or who wants to register for the first time, can handle the process online at elections.virginia.gov.

For this year's June primary, registered voters can vote in person at their local polling place on Election Day or by absentee ballot through mail, which is the process Governor Northam and many state officials, including the Virginia Department of Elections, are recommending amid social distancing and other policies designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The governor, in his briefing the day before May's local elections, called voting by mail the "safest way to vote at this time" and reassured Virginians that it's secure too.

However, he said the department of elections will be working to make sure all polling places and poll workers are as safe as possible as well.

Anyone who plans to vote absentee for the June primary elections needs to request an absentee ballot by Tuesday, June 16 at 5 p.m. to give time for their local registrar to send them a ballot.

The General Assembly's recently passed law to allow no-excuse absentee voting hasn't yet taken effect — so you'll still need to chose from a list of pre-approved reasons to request your ballot.

You can request online that an absentee ballot be mailed to you at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo or by downloading and printing a request form at elections.virginia.gov/forms and then returning the completed and signed form to your local General Registrar’s office by mail, fax, or scanned attachment to an email. Contact information for General Registrar offices is on the form. Forms are also available in Spanish, Vietnamese, and Korean.

Voters completing a paper application are asked to choose reason 2A, “my disability or illness,” to complete their form. Voters completing an online application to request an absentee ballot will need to follow the prompts and select “I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls on Election Day.” You will then have the option to choose “my disability or illness” as the reason for your request, which the Department of Elections says will be accepted due to the pandemic.

A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Mark Herring's move to allow absentee ballots to be cast in June without witness signatures is constitutional, so, pending any future court decisions, casting an absentee ballot for the June primary will not require a witness signature. Herring has said that's to benefit homebound seniors and others who cannot safely have someone else present to sign as a witness during the pandemic.

Absentee ballots then need to be returned by 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, June 23.

“Elections are a critical function of our government,” said Attorney General Herring. “We will do everything in our power to maintain the integrity of our democratic process while ensuring the safety of all Virginians.”

You can find a full list of the candidates running in Virginia's June primaries here.

