Last known person to witness signing of German surrender visits D-Day Memorial

He’s known as the last living witness to the surrender of German military forces during World War II.

96-year-old veteran Luciano “Louis” Graziano made a special visit in our region Tuesday.

The memories of World War II are fresh in Louis' mind.

“One time we had an air raid," he recalled.

In 1943, Graziano received orders to report for duty. The then-20 year-old landed on D-Day in the third wave on Omaha Beach, with a field artillery unit.

He later fought in the Battle of the Bulge; but in 1945, he was a part of one of the most pivotal moments in world history.

“I witnessed them signing the surrender," he said.

Tuesday, Graziano toured the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

He shared memories of war and how it all ended: The signing of the German Instrument of Surrender, the legal document effectively ending World War II in Europe.

"I didn't know it was going to happen then, but I was told they were going to come and I got the room ready for them," Graziano said.

The Master Sergeant prepared the room for the meeting, setting up tables and chairs.

It would include British, Russian, French and German officers.

"All of them had to sign the papers, too," he said.

The signing took place in what was called the "Little Red schoolhouse" in Reims, France on May 7, 1945.

Photos document what life was like for Graziano before, during and after World War II in his newly-published memoir.

He opens up about the signing and how it ended one of the deadliest wars the world has known.

"The Germans, they weren't smiling or anything and they just had straight faces, but they knew they had to sign it," Graziano recalled.

And it was that moment, Graziano knew how pivotal the event was.

"I think it was very important for the Americans; about 16 reporters were in the room."

Days later, allied forces officially celebrated the surrender of Nazi Germany.

