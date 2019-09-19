Late-season loggerhead sea turtle nest found on Virginia Beach

Humans aren’t the only creatures attracted to Virginia Beach this time of year. A sea turtle recently chose to lay her eggs there.

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center said it was notified of a sea turtle coming ashore Friday the 13th during a full moon.

The nest was checked by aquarium staff and has been roped off to allow the eggs space to hatch.

However, the aquarium said the eggs were laid late in the season and said it would be unusual for them to hatch, though they remain optimistic. Virginia's coastline is also north of most loggerhead nesting sites.

Despite the reduced chance of the nest’s success, the aquarium said it chose to leave it in place because the nest is above the tide line and hatching sea turtle eggs in an incubator is generally not done because it is better to leave them where they were laid.

Sea turtle eggs usually hatch within 60 days of being laid. The aquarium said it will monitor the nest and provide updates when it can but said it is difficult to track because most nest activity happens underground and at night.