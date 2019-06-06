Law Enforcement Torch Run passes through the valley

Law enforcement from the valley came together on Thursday to carry the Special Olympics torch through the area during this year's torch run.

The torch was carried from Harrisonburg to Verona Thursday morning and then continued on to Staunton. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office, state police troopers and Staunton Probation and Parole carried the torch the seven miles from Staunton to Waynesboro.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the torch run is a special time for law enforcement.

"The excitement on their face, and for them to be a part of us," Smith said. "You know a lot of them are interested and attracted to law enforcement."

Alan Cale, area coordinator, said the run is also a special time for the Special Olympics athletes.

"Every year they get so excited," Cale said. "They just, from this morning on, I bet I got calls from everybody just wondering what time we're gonna start, when are they gonna be here. It's just so exciting."

Cale said the money raised from the torch run is important to the athletes, as it helps them compete in different games and events.

Thursday was just one leg of the run. The torch is carried 1,900 miles through the commonwealth by more than 2,000 law enforcement officers before ending up in Richmond for the start of the Virginia Special Olympics games.

