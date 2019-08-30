Law enforcement clears threat made at Spotswood High School

For the second time this week, law enforcement investigated a threat made at a Shenandoah Valley high school.

Threats made against Spotswood High School were investigated and found to be unsubstantiated Thursday. | Credit: WHSV

Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said it was a verbal threat, and they became aware of it Thursday afternoon as students were leaving for the day.

Scheikl said they immediately contacted law enforcement, who investigated the threat. They found it was unsubstantiated, but Scheikl said they take every threat seriously.

Scheikl said the threat involved a student, but they would not be sharing any more information about the incident because of that.

"We make sure to take it seriously right away and that we follow up as quickly as possible," Scheikl said. "It's always important to know that day what our next steps need to be."

Scheikl said an email was sent out to families on Thursday, letting them know there was no immediate threat to the school, and informing them that they may see more law enforcement Friday morning.

Scheikl said they do that not because there is a threat, but because having the extra law enforcement can be comforting, so students feel safe.

This is the third incident at or near a valley school this week. On Wednesday, threats were allegedly made against Page County High School. Those were also determined to be unsubstantiated. On Monday, a school-aged child allegedly brandished a BB handgun at a Harrisonburg bus stop.

Harrisonburg police said the weapon was left at home, and there was no danger to anyone or nearby Skyline Middle School. Scheikl said those previous incidents don't impact how they respond to threats.

"That's not treated any differently," Scheikl said. "We look at each case, evaluate each case, and then make a decision based on the facts of that case."

