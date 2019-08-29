Law enforcement investigate verbal threat against Spotswood High School

Students at Spotswood High School could see more deputies near the school Friday morning following a verbal threats made on Thursday.

According to an email sent to parents by principal Dansey, the comments were "interpreted as a potential threat to the school," and local law enforcement immediately began an investigation.

After investigating, it was determined that there is no immediate or substantiated threat to the high school or its students and staff.

Full email from Principal Dansey:

"To our Spotswood High School parent and student community,

This afternoon Spotswood High School was alerted to comments that were interpreted as a potential threat to the school. Our greatest concern is for the safety of our students and staff. Any comments that can be perceived as a threat are treated seriously and are investigated immediately with the support of local law enforcement. At the conclusion of our investigation, it was determined that there is no immediate or substantiated threat to Spotswood High School or its students and staff. On the morning of August 30, 2019, students may notice additional law enforcement on school grounds. This should not be perceived as a cause for concern. We are grateful for the support of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department. Additionally, we are grateful for those that alerted the school."