Law enforcement operation seizes 78 guns, $1M in drugs

Law enforcement officers seized 78 guns, $1 million in drugs and more than $560,000 during an operation that covered three cities in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the investigation called Operation High Tide was launched in September and led to 20 convictions in federal court on drug and gun charges.

Ashan Benedict, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Washington division, said the investigation focused on the “most violent offenders” in Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Norfolk.