Law enforcement searching for 2 people who ran from crash in Augusta County

UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): Around 5:57 p.m. Monday evening, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office and the Skyline Drug Task Force attempted to apprehend a wanted fugitive at a Fishersville gas station.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fugitive, Jimmy D. Bolenbarker Jr., is listed as possibily being armed and dangerous and is wanted on multiple charges.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office reports as Bolenbarker fled the scene in a Ford Focus, law enforcement officers pursued him toward Greenville where Bolenbarker crashed into a curb but kept going. Bolenbarker then lost control of the car a second time before fleeing on foot on the 500 block of Greenville School Road. The Sheriff's Office reports an unidentified female passenger then took control of the car for a short distance before fleeing on foot as well.

Additional charges are pending. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

