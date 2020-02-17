Law enforcement searching for Georgia college student missing since Valentine’s Day

A search is underway for a missing 23-year-old Fort Valley State University student after she was last seen on Valentine’s Day.

The search continues for Anitra Gunn, a missing Fort Valley State University student. (Source: CNN, WMGT)

According to the Fort Valley Police Department, Anitra Gunn was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. Her family called the police department on Saturday saying they felt it was unusual for her to not have contacted them.

“We did a courtesy check and as we were doing that, her vehicle was located,” Director of Public Safety, Lawrence Spurgeon, said. “That kind of changes from a normal missing person thing and kind of puts the red flags up for us.”

He says law enforcement is working to find more evidence.

“Anytime somebody is missing for this amount of time, of course, you know when people have a consistent pattern or behavior, it does give rise to some fears,” Spurgeon said.

Search parties have been formed in hopes to find Gunn.

“Our number one priority is to make sure she is safe,” Spurgeon said.

Fort Valley Police Department says they do not know what Gunn was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Fort Valley Police Department.

