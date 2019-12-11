Lawmakers hold summit on legalizing marijuana in Virginia

On Wednesday afternoon, policymakers will consider legislation related to cannabis use in Virginia.

Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia Cannabis Caucus are holding a 'cannabis summit' for policymaking stakeholders in Virginia.

State attorney general’s offices, state agency legislative operations and cannabis policy experts from states where cannabis is legal will all participate in the summit.

“Virginia’s cannabis policies are just not working. They are needlessly saddling people with criminal records and costing millions in enforcement costs and more importantly social costs,” said Attorney General Herring.

Attorney General Herring has become the leading voice for cannabis reform in Virginia. Herring has been pushing for the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana, action to address past convictions, and moving toward legal and regulated adult use.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.