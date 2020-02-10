Lawmakers introduce bill to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book

A renewed push is underway in Nashville to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book.

Sen. Mark Pody (R – Lebanon) and Rep. Jerry Sexton (R – Bean Station) introduced the legislation in their respective chambers last week.

The bills are SB 2696 and HB 2778.

This is the first time since 2016 that lawmakers have proposed this type of legislation, which has failed to become law in the past.

During that time, then-Governor Bill Haslam vetoed the proposal, saying it would violate the First Amendment.