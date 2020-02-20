Lawmakers propose bill to address bus driver shortage

A bill that would make it easier for schools to rehire retired employees as bus drivers is making its way through Virginia's general assembly.

House Bill 351, proposed by Del. Rob Bell (R - Albemarle), passed through the House with unanimous support and is now in the Senate Education and Health Committee.

Under current law, if a retired state employee returns to work for the state, their Virginia Retirement Services benefits are suspended. However, HB351 would allow retired employees to return as full-time bus drivers while still receiving their benefits. This law would apply to school divisions with a "critical shortage" of bus drivers.

"The bus drivers when they retire, they say 'can we come back', and I say 'you can come back part time but not full time,'" said Alvin Estep, the transportation director for Rockingham County Public Schools. "It would help. How much it would help, I don't know. But I know it would help some."

Right now, Rockingham County is considered to have a "critical shortage," but they are not alone.

According to surveys conducted by the Department of Education and VRS, there are approximately 719 bus driver vacancies across 94 localities.