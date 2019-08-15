Lawsuit: Libre by Nexus exploits immigrants needing bail

A Shenandoah Valley company is facing a lawsuit accusing it of exploiting detained immigrants by charging them excessive fees to facilitate their release on bail.

The lawsuit filed last week in Rockingham County accuses Verona-based Libre by Nexus of fraud and violating Virginia's consumer-protection laws. It says immigrants desperate to be released from detention paid Nexus thousands of dollars and agreed to onerous GPS monitoring imposed by the company.

The lawsuit filed by the Falls Church-based Legal Aid Justice Center says Nexus' business model seeks to evade regulations imposed on bail companies that would bar it from engaging in many of its practices.

Nexus President Mike Donovan defended his company Thursday at a news conference. He said tens of thousands of immigrants would otherwise be jailed without his company's services.

This is not the first time Nexus has been sued or investigated. In 2017, the company was served a civil investigative demand from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to determine if they were "engaging in unfair, deceptive or abusive acts."

The company fought the lawsuit by arguing that the bureau itself was "unconstitutionally structured."

Nexus has a history of suing law enforcement agencies within the Shenandoah Valley — including a lawsuit accusing Augusta County deputies of conspiring to ruin their reputation — though many of those suits have later been dropped.