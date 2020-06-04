Lawsuit filed against Richmond police over tear-gas being used on peaceful protesters

A Civil Rights attorney has filed a lawsuit against the Richmond Police Department after officers fired tear gas at peaceful demonstrators a half hour before the mayor’s mandated curfew went into effect.

Attorney Thomas Roberts officially filed the lawsuit just before the John Marshall courthouse shut down for the day.

The plaintiff, Johnathan Arthur, who was apart of those demonstrations is seeking $50,000 in damages and they want the identities of the officers released to the public

Not only was the plaintiff Johnathan Arthur a part of Monday’s protests, but he is also an associate attorney of Thomas H. Roberts and Associates - who he is being represented by.

Roberts says that that RPD violated Arthur’s 1st Amendment rights to assemble peacefully and petition the government, as well as his 4th Amendment right to unreasonable searches and seizures by law enforcement.

Despite a public apology from both the Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Chief Will Smith, Robert says the only way to hold RPD accountable at this point is by taking them to court.

“The epidemic of police brutality and excessive use of force has to be stopped and the only way to stop it is to get in court and effect them where it hurts, which is their pocket. That will bring about change eventually,” Roberts said.

Tuesday, Stony promised swift action against the officers involved, however, he did not specify what that action would be.

NBC12 has reached out to the Richmond Police Department and we are still waiting for a response.

