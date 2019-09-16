Lawyer: Virginia's change to marriage licenses insufficient

A lawyer whose clients are challenging a Virginia law requiring marriage applicants to disclose their race says the attorney general's attempt to make the requirement optional is insufficient.

Three Virginia couples filed suit in federal court in Alexandria earlier this month challenging the law. Their lawyer, Victor Glasberg, says Virginia is one of only eight states requiring applicants to disclose race and that it's a vestige of the state's Jim Crow era.

On Friday, Attorney General Mark Herring advised the state registrar that application forms should now provide applicants an option to decline providing a racial category.

In a court filing Monday, Glasberg said Herring's action is a good first step but insufficient to fix the law's constitutional flaws. He also questioned Herring's ability to unilaterally alter state law.

Sept. 13

Virginia's attorney general says couples planning to get married in the state will not have to disclose their race on their marriage application.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that clerks were notified of the change in an email late Friday, about a week after three couples filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state requirement .

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring wrote that circuit court clerks must ask people seeking a marriage license their race, but couples can decline to answer the question. Herring says clerks should issue a marriage license regardless of whether an applicant answers the question.

The lawsuit says one Virginia county provided a list of more than 200 potential races to a couple that questioned the requirement. It included "American," `'Aryan," `'Moor" and "Mulatto." A handful of states still require the information.

Sept. 6

Three couples planning to get married in Virginia have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a state requirement that they disclose their race on their marriage application.

Lawyer Victor Glasberg says the requirement is a vestige of Virginia's Jim Crow laws and that Virginia is one of only eight states requiring marriage applicants to disclose their race. He filed the lawsuit Thursday in Alexandria.

A spokesman for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the office will examine the complaint closely and determine how to proceed.

Glasberg says he does not think Herring should defend the law.