Lawyers: New evidence backs Loughlin, Giannulli’s innocence

Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, say new evidence shows the couple is innocent of charges that they bribed their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California.

An attorney for the couple said in a legal filing Wednesday that prosecutors provided the defense with notes written by the admitted ringleader of the college admissions cheating scheme that support the couple’s claim that they believed their payments were legitimate donations, not bribes.

The filing came on the eve of a status hearing in the case scheduled for Thursday at Boston’s federal court in the sweeping college admissions bribery case.

