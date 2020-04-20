Lawyers ask for James Alex Fields Jr. to be sanctioned for allegedly destroying evidence

The man who drove a car into a crowd, killing Heather Heyer during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, could be in more legal trouble.

Plaintiffs in a civil suit against James Alex Fields Jr. say that Fields should be sanctioned for allegedly destroying documents and ignoring calls to turn over evidence.

According to a report from WVIR news partner The Daily Progress, Fields was asked to provide electronic devices and log-in information.

His defense says he has complied as much as possible.