LeBron James will release children’s book in August

A big man on the basketball court now wants to score some points with young readers.

LeBron James to release children's book in August. (Source: CNN)

LeBron James wrote a children’s picture book that is set for release in August, according to the publisher, Harper Collins.

The book is titled, “I Promise,” which is also the name of a children’s program and a public school that James started in his hometown, Akron, Ohio.

He says his goal is to inspire children and get kids and their parents reading together.

The deal with Harper Collins also involves a second book, a novel for middle-grade students, that James plans to release next year.

