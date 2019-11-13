Leaders propose changes to HHS2 to lower $109 million price tag

Superintendent Michael Richards proposed changes to the plan for the City's second high school at a council meeting Tuesday night.

Last week, the school board approved the Guaranteed Maximum Price of $87.2 million for the building, site, and design costs for the high school; however, this was not the total cost.

City Manager Eric Campbell revealed the current total cost of the second high school is $109.8 million — this includes the GMP, the purchase of the land, furniture, technology, road improvements and right of way acquisition.

According to Richards, several concerns about taxes and debt capacity were brought up during a liaison committee meeting on Friday afternoon. Campbell explained during a presentation that this price tag would increase the real estate tax rate by 13 cents and push the city into $6 million of debt.

"I can't have the 2,100 to 2,200 students in the current high school that we have now, and I need the capacity," Richards said. "We decided to present an alternative way of looking at this to get Harrisonburg City what it needs by phasing the new high school in."

Richards said building the high school in two phases would shave $7.2 million from the total cost, totaling $97.6 million.

In this alternate plan, the new high school would not include a stadium, auxiliary gym, baseball or softball fields.

"It's unusual in this process that a school board and a superintendent would come to the funding body with an alternate plan, but we listened to the concerns," Richards said.

According to Campbell, even with this new proposal, tax rates would still increase by about 12 cents.

There will be a public hearing about this proposal on Thursday, Nov. 14th at 7 p.m. in council chambers.