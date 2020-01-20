League of Women Voters teaching members how to lobby lawmakers

The League of Women Voters’ Charlottesville chapter is teaching its members how to get more involved in advocating for political causes. The organization’s Charlottesville chapter held an event at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall Sunday afternoon.

At the “Mobilizing Advocacy,” event, League members got a crash course in lobbying. The attendees were taught who their representatives were, how to contact them, and how to track bills as they move through the General Assembly.

“Who to call, when to call, do you call or do you write," League of Women Voters Charlottesville Chapter President Pat Cochran explained. “How to find information about the bills that we’re talking about, what committee are the bills in, and when they’ll be voted on.”

The League also discussed their legislative priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session. The group is supporting legislation from gun control laws, to criminal justice and environmental reforms. The organization hopes its members will assist them in reaching out to local legislators.

“It’s amazing how many people don’t know how to track down those things," League of Women Voters’ Vice Chair for Elections Sue Lewis said. "They’re very simple once you know where they are, but it’s important for local people to know, one, what committees their legislators are on.”

Monday, while mostly publicized as the day for a massive gun rights rally, is Lobby Day at Virginia’s Capitol, an annual event meant to give citizens the chance to lobby lawmakers on any number of causes. The group encourages you to reach out to your representatives.