Robert E. Lee High School branded items for sale in Staunton

Out with the old, In with the new. With the construction of Staunton High School moving along, some old memorabilia is moving out.

Uniforms, warm ups, bags and jerseys with the Robert E. Lee High School brand are all being sold at around $10 to $15 a piece.

The school board decided at meeting on July 8th to sell the items deemed unusable.

While some may be sad to see the name go, they are glad to be able to take a piece of Lee with them to cherish the memories they had while there.

"There's a lot of stuff that a lot of people wanted that, you know, it's part of their history too," David Lotts, LHS alum said. "So, I'm glad they've done it, and I hope everybody gets a piece of it and not a bit of it gets thrown away."

Items will be available until September 6th. Any items that are not sold will be disposed of by the operations department. For more information on what items are still available, you can contact the school's activities director, David Tibbs.