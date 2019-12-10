Legislators talk priorities ahead of General Assembly next month

Legislators and community members gathered in Staunton on Tuesday morning for the annual legislative breakfast ahead of the General Assembly session next month. Behavioral health, broadband and working with the new balance of power in the General Assembly were all on the agenda.

Four valley legislators spoke at the annual breakfast. | Credit: WHSV

Mental and behavioral health came up several times and is a priority for both Delegate John Avoli and Senator Emmett Hanger.

"Everyone has this crisis of mental health," Avoli said. "Everyone has this crisis of drug abuse and substance abuse. We need to deal with it. Why is it growing?"

As a former educator, Avoli said education is a key component and it is important to intervene early. Hanger said state facilities are stressed and they're working to improve treatment resources in communities.

"We simply do not have enough capacity in our state institutions to provide the services we need," Hanger said.

Mental and behavioral health were not the only topics discussed. Broadband was also an important issue for valley legislators.

"A lot of people need it to run businesses out of their home, the smaller businesses need it in order to operate, so it's really a very important thing that we need to look at," Delegate Ronnie Campbell said.

In the past, the state has given money to expanding broadband in areas across the state. Delegate Chris Runion said he wants to see local entrepreneurs get involved, as well.

"Good hardworking folks that know that it's their money and the state's giving them a little bit of a hand up as well, taking their money and their resources and create the system that's going to work for us," Runion said.

He added at this point, broadband is something that's needed in every community. All four legislators also spoke on the importance of communication with people across the aisle, and how they'll be focusing on issues with bipartisan support.

The breakfast is hosted by the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce.