Winchester Police-produced podcast seeks leads in 45-year-old murder investigation

Not much has changed along Peyton Street in Winchester over the years, but there's one constant.

A question looms over the neighborhood and the city police force: who killed Lenna Robinson nearly 45 years ago?

The 71-year-old woman was described as a kind, gentle woman who was devoted to her family and never met a stranger.

On November 11, 1975, Robinson was Christmas shopping in downtown Winchester and spent the evening visiting her grandchildren. She left around 9:00 p.m. to go back to her Peyton Street apartment.

By 9:26 p.m., the Winchester Rescue Squad received a call for help.

A property manager found Robinson lying on the sidewalk near her apartment with significant injuries to her head and loss of blood. Medical teams said her blood began to clot, leading investigators to believe she may have been injured for some time before she was found. Scattered around her were the Christmas gifts she had purchased earlier in the day. Her purse was missing.

Robinson was rushed to the now-former Winchester Hospital location nearly a half-mile away from the crime scene. Her injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma.

Barely alert, Robinson was confused, and at one point asked medical personnel, "What happened? What got me?"

Shortly after arriving to the hospital, she underwent surgery and never regained consciousness.

Robinson died on November 15, 1975.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

"The thought of someone just taking advantage and taking the life of someone like that is just completely unfair," said Lt. Amanda Behan, of the Winchester Police Department.

Lenna's Listeners

Lt. Behan discovered Robinson's file in the archives room at the police headquarters in January. She was immediately drawn to the unsolved case.

While speaking with her colleagues, Behan discussed her interest in true crime podcasts, which are one of the most downloaded genres online.

Lt. Behan, along with retired Detective Craig Smith, decided to seek leads in Robinson's death by producing their own podcast titled: " DEFROST: Winchester's True Crime with Behan and Smith."

Together, the two examine the investigation and share Robinson's story to listeners on a personal level.

Robinson's story resonated with Behan. The long-time member of the Winchester Police Department was born in the same hospital just a few months before where Robinson would ultimately pass away from her injuries.

“Our mission with this podcast is not to entertain, though that quality is certainly a by-product and hits a large market of true-crime podcast fans,” stated Lt. Behan, who not only hosts but also researches for and writes the podcast off the clock.

Learning about Lenna

Too often, victims are known solely based on the crimes against them. As Lt. Behan and Smith share their stories of law enforcement experiences while focusing on the details of the cold case, they also sprinkle in the heart of who Lenna was as a person. Her daughter-in-law described her as the ideal mother-in-law.

The key ingredient to Lenna's pie crust: the water. It must be ice cold.

"By doing the investigation this year and by doing it by as a podcast, we're really having our audience get to know this person on a much more personal level," said Smith. "I think it's much easier for people to connect with this case and understand what a tragedy criminal incidents are."

Throughout the podcast, Lt. Behan and Smith unravel the evidence collected on Robinson's file. They review notes from the case investigators at the time, witness reports, and learn about a phone call from an out-of-state psychic in the months following Robinson's death. There was little media coverage in the local newspaper about Robinson's death at the time: presumably, to respect the family's privacy.

"Our hope is the more people who listen to this, the closer we get to somebody who knows something," Behan said.

Getting answers

Listeners of the podcast find out more about the robbery and Lenna's missing purse. Months after Robinson's death, her purse would be found on top of a home's roof just a couple of blocks away from the crime scene. It may have been the way those involved in her death may have disposed of evidence by keeping it out of sight and out of mind, or so the suspects may have have hoped.

Family: We've settled justice with God

Robinson's family gave Lt. Behan their blessing to re-open the cold case; however, they did not want to be in the spotlight.

"Why so quiet?" Behan asked the family about seeking answers. "Why not keeping bringing this to attention? They said they had settled justice through God years ago and that really resonated with me."

Lt. Behan's contact with the family continues to be a driving force for her to host, produce and research for this podcast, despite the challenges of witnesses passing away and the factors of re-opening such a case.

"I think it's really important for listeners to see the human side of law enforcement because it is the human side that shows our emotion and often what is driving us to work so hard to solve the case."

Getting justice for Lenna

Murder has no statute of limitations in Virginia. In the latest episode of DEFROST: Winchester's True Crime with Behan and Smith, the investigators look into the suspect list and Robinson's autopsy report.

Behan said the suspects, who may have been teenagers at the time of Robinson's attack, are almost certainly still alive today.

Through Lenna's listeners on the podcast, the hope is to get justice for Lenna all these years later.

"When I see pictures of her, she reminds me of my own grandmothers and I can't imagine them going through something like this," Behan said. "What has happened to her is very unfair."

DEFROST: Winchester's True Crime with Behan and Smith

A new episode of DEFROST: Winchester's True Crime with Behan and Smith will be available on the 11th day of each month at 11:00 a.m. through November 11th, 2020, which will mark 45 years since Lenna was attacked.

The podcast is avaliable on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor.fm, and other platforms by searching DEFROST: Winchester's True Crime with Behan and Smith.

For more information on the podcast, click here.

To join the Facebook group dedicated to the podcast, click here.