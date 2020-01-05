Less common flu strain prominent this year in Virginia

Public health officials say a type of flu virus that's usually less prevalent is being reported more frequently in Virginia this year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that of the more than 1,800 cases confirmed by lab reports since the start of the 2019-2020 flu season, 75% have been identified as type B, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That trend is in line with national statistics. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it does not yet have vaccine effectiveness estimates for this season.