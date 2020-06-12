Letter sent to Va. attorney general about ‘rumor’ of 18-wheeler headed for Lee monument

Attorney General Mark Herring said a letter was sent to his office demanding that Gov. Ralph Northam protect the Robert E. Lee monument from a “rumor” that an 18-wheeler is coming to tear it down.

The letter was sent by the attorney of the man who filed a federal lawsuit to halt the removal of the statue.

Herring’s office said that the letter claims that “a rumor is circulating in Richmond that an 18-wheel truck is coming to the Lee Monument for the purpose of pulling it down” and demanding that Northam “call out the state police and other such force as is necessary to protect that monument.”

You can read the full letter HERE.

Herring also filed a motion Friday requesting that any further proceedings in the case be conducted on the record, with at least 12 hours notice and with the option of having a court reporter present.

“This comes after two hearings—the initial temporary restraining order hearing on Monday and a second unannounced hearing by phone yesterday in which the plaintiffs asked to extend the injunction—that were conducted without notice to the defendants, the public, or the media, and without an opportunity to create a record of what was said and done,” Herring’s office said.

The motion that was filed also states “Symbols matter, and the Virginia of today can no longer honor a racist system that enslaved millions of people. Installing a massive monument to the Lost Cause was wrong in 1890 and demanding that it stay up (much less until the end of time) is wrong now.”

The plaintiff also filed a motion asking the judge for a permanent injunction or extension of the existing injunction. A hearing for this will be on Thursday, June 18.