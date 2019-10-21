Lexington council votes to approve ordinance allowing chickens at homes

Lexington city council voted five to one to allow people to have chickens at their homes inside city limits during a meeting Thursday night.

WDBJ7 Photo

The question of allowing small chicken coops in city limits had been up for debate for some time.

WHSV's sister station, WDBJ7, spoke with people on both sides of the issue. Those for the ordinance said they would like the fresh eggs the birds provide.

One resident, Daniel Caruthers, had chickens where he lived before.

"We built a nice coop for them, and I mean they were in close proximity to our neighbors, but they were not a nuisance to anyone," Caruthers said.

Some who opposed the measure said they were concerned that having chickens in the neighborhood would reduce home values and be a nuisance.

"We have historic districts that protects property values. We have close quarters. You need to protect your own property," Mary Harvey-Halseth said.

Many towns and cities around Virginia have enacted new ordinances on backyard chickens in recent years

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.