Liberty University professor resigns in wake of Falwell's tweets

A Liberty University professor has resigned in the wake of tweets from Liberty President Jerry Falwell, Jr.

On his Facebook page, Dr. Christopher House describes writing a letter to his superior saying he is resigning immediately.

In his letter, Dr. House said he "morally cannot have anything more to do with this institution."

The latest tweet from Falwell, a close ally of President Donald Trump who's been no stranger to controversy in recent years with multiple comments leading to backlash from his campus, said he was opposed to Governor Ralph Northam's executive order requiring face coverings in public indoor spaces.

Falwell said if ordered to, he would wear a mask of his own design, featuring the photo that appeared on Gov. Northam's medical school yearbook page showing someone in blackface and someone in a KKK outfit. It's the photo that sparked a scandal nearly leading to the governor's resignation, followed by months of moves from the governor to reconcile with Virginia's black community.