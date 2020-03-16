Libraries across the Valley shut down due to coronavirus

As more and more businesses and community institutions have had to close their doors to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, local libraries across the Shenandoah Valley have been hit as well.

On Monday, the Trump administration advised that the public should avoid gatherings larger than 10 people and cancel discretionary travel, encouraging Americans to work from home if possible, avoid eating or drinking in bars and restaurants, and “avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.”

Around the same time, at a local level, Augusta County and Staunton each declared local states of emergency, following the city of Harrisonburg's declaration over the weekend.

There has been one positive test for the novel coronavirus in Harrisonburg . At this point, no cases have tested positive in Augusta County, Staunton, Waynesboro, or any other regions of the Shenandoah Valley beyond Harrisonburg.

However, in order to "flatten the curve" and prevent further spread of the virus, businesses, community organizations, local governments, and just about every entity has been making changes and, in many cases, closing.

That includes local libraries.

As of March 16, here is the status of our local libraries:

Augusta County Library

All Augusta County libraries have suspended programs and meetings and will be fully closing to the public as of Tuesday, March 17.

The library's Churchville and Fishersville locations will offer curbside service to patrons who call either location and request materials.

They're also encouraging patrons to use e-services such as Hoopla Digital, OverDrive/Libby, RBDigital, Early World of Learning, and EBSCO E-Books, which may be accessed at www.augustacountylibrary.org/apps.

Staunton Public Library

The Staunton Public Library is temporarily closing from March 16 at 3 p.m. through at least April 15.

"We love our role of being a gathering place and a resource to access books and information, but we also understand that being such a hub of activity can put our vulnerable community members at risk," the library said in a statement.

Library staff plan to provide a summary of digital resources and will remain available to assist patrons by phone and email.

If you have questions, you can call them at 332.3902 or email them at library@ci.staunton.va.us.

You can use your library card to access eBooks, audiobooks, movies, comics, magazines, and more at www.StauntonLibrary.org.

The library and their partners n the Valley Libraries consortium are also offering extra renewals for items that don’t have holds and are waiving overdue fines during this period.

Book-drops located in their parking lot may still be used and the City of Staunton Wi-Fi network that's based out of the library will remain on and can be accessed from the library parking lot.

Waynesboro Public Library

The Waynesboro library closed at 6 p.m. on March 16 through at least April 15.

Staff will remain available via phone from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer any questions.

They are also waiving all overdue fines and late fees during the closure.

Massanutten Regional Library

All branches of the Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) will close as of Tuesday, MArch 17, through at least the end of March.

“This is a very difficult decision to make,” said Lois Jones, Library Director. “We never like to curtail services or programs, but in light of the current COVID-19 crisis, the MRL Board of Trustees and library management have concluded that closing all branches is the best action for the health of both our employees and patrons.”

While their physical locations will remain closed, they will offer online resources, including ebooks, e-audiobooks, and e-magazines, at www.mrlib.org/online-resources.

“In addition, we also offer a wide range of online learning and research tools, including Rosetta Stone Library Solution, Creativebug, Universal Class, US Major Daily Newspapers, and much more," said Jones.

During their closure, due dates will be extended until April 6 and overdue fines will not be due. Book drops will remain open.

Outreach services, including books by mail and interlibrary loan, will also be suspended during the shutdown. In addition, patrons who wish to donate books to the library are asked to wait until the system reopens.

“As we have seen during the last two weeks, this is an extraordinary and rapidly changing situation,” says Jones. “While we hope that MRL’s closure will be brief, we will continue to monitor events closely and will announce any necessary changes to our plans as they occur.”