Libraries saw more visits than movie theaters in 2019

A recent Gallup poll reported more people went to the library in 2019 than the movie theater.

Price-wise, there's no doubt the library is a more reasonable choice.

Michael Evans, the director of advancement at the Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg, said the library has about 400,000 resources all free for the public. A free library card allows the public access to books, movies, CDs, audiobooks, magazines, and works for digital versions online as well.

"That's what we're here for, is to welcome everyone," Evans said. "We welcome everyone to come and take part in our programming, to come and check out books and take part in the resources that we have."

Evans said the library branches also offer free programming for children and adults. This includes children's storytime readings and STEM programs for elementary-aged students.

The Massanutten Regional Libraries are a place for anyone to visit, Evans said.

"It is a communal thing. It is one of these things where you form a community, where you meet folks who are like yourself. They're not like yourself because you come from the same places, they're like yourself because they have the same love of reading," Evans said.

Movie theaters may not always fit into a family's budget.

According to Regal Cinemas in Harrisonburg, an adult movie ticket now costs more than $12 and a child's ticket costs more than $9. If you're hungry, a large popcorn and drink combo can cost more than $17. That would cost a family of four more than $60 for one movie and refreshments.

