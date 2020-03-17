Lil Gus's restaurant offering free lunch to students

Lil Gus's in Grottoes will be offering free lunches to students during coronavirus school closures.

Lil Gus's owners, Thomas Marchese and Angeliki Flores, wanted to give back to the community during this time when some kids don't have access to a lunch every day and some parents are struggling to put food on the table.

Children 18 and under are being offered a hot dog and french fries "no questions asked."

Lil Gus's started the free lunch service today and have already served about 40 lunches.