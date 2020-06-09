Limit increases for whitewater rafters approved under W.Va. guidance

Updated guidelines for the whitewater rafting industry were released Monday as a part of West Virginia’s newest reopening plan.

The updated guidance allows for up to eight rafters, plus a guide, in a raft.

Previously, that number was six.

There are also limits on how many people are allowed on a bus at any time to take people to a launch point, and rafters are not allowed to share equipment with anyone other than their immediate rafting group.

The guidelines go on to say:

“Outfitters must coordinate to stagger the loading and unloading of rafts and launching and takeout of rafts to maintain proper social distancing, Guests must remain on the buses/rafts until their group loads or unloads, and outfitters should maximize the distance between rafts while on the river.”

The new guidance goes into effect on July 10.