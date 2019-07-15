Line work project causes traffic delay near Luray

Last week, the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative started construction on a new project that will cause additional traffic near the town of Luray.

Preston Knight, with SVEC, said over the next three months, crews will be installing a new above-ground cable, about a mile long, from the Luray corporate limits south down U.S 340.

Knight said the cable needed to be replaced to install a new line that will serve a higher number of their customers.

"We're doing this to increase reliability but to also increase load capacity," Knight said. "As the area grows and the needs are a little bit more on the system of ours, this cable will help us in this area."

He said crews will continue their work shifting down closer to Page County over the next couple of weeks.

Knight said this project is just a smaller part of a larger project SVEC is working on to improve infrastructure around Page County.

Customers living in this area should not have any outages due to the work. SVEC asks if you have an outage to call and report it at 1-800-234-7832.

