Live grenade discovered during Florida traffic stop

A traffic stop on Saturday night in Florida led to the discovery of a explosive, WCJB reported.

During a traffic stop, deputies found weapons - including a grenade - in a man's car. (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said a narcotics unit was conducting a traffic stop when they discovered weapons, including guns and an M67 grenade with the pin in place.

The sheriff's office said the driver told detectives that as far as he knew, the grenade was live.

A bomb squad was called in to remove and destroy the grenade.

The driver was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

