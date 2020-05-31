Local bugler participates in "100 Days of Taps Gettysburg," to honor military service

A valley bugler will be participating in an event called "100 Nights of Taps Gettysburg," where taps is played every evening for 100 nights beginning on Memorial Day.

Stephen Goshorn performs taps.

100 Nights of Taps Gettysburg 2020 honors the Union soldiers buried in Gettysburg National Cemetery.

Stephen Goshorn, a veteran himself, has played taps for over 20 years and has sung the National Anthem at events in the past. He said music has had a big impact on his life.

Because of COVID-19, no live performances are permitted at Gettysburg National Cemetery, and buglers are asked to send their recorded taps video to be featured in the daily virtual ceremony.

Goshorn said after learning he could not film his performance in Gettysburg, he went on a hunt around the valley for a place to record.

He said he found a monument in New Market honoring Pennsylvania soldiers, which is where he will record his taps on June 30.

Goshorn said he is participating in 100 Nights of Taps Gettysburg, "to honor the service of those who have served in this nation, whether it's from the Revolutionary War days to the present day, honoring the military service."

Goshorn, who has Pennsylvania roots, said he was glad to find the monument honoring a Pennsylvania regiment in Shenandoah County.

For more information on 100 Nights of Taps Gettysburg 2020, click here, or visit the group's Facebook page .