Youth group helps West Virginia flood victims

The Sugar Grove Maple Leaves 4H Club collected supplies on Saturday to donate to the victims of recent flooding in Randolph County.

Wesley Puffenbarger, with the club, said the chapter only started a few months ago but is already trying to help their neighbors as much as they can.

"Our 4H club, the Sugar Grove Maple Leaves, have been collecting donations to take to Harmon all week for the flood victims that happened after last weekend," Puffenbarger said. "Some houses had over eight to ten inches of water run through their homes, so we're collecting donations to help them out."

The organization received donations from businesses and community members around the area. They also received $100 from a local garage, to buy more supplies victims may need.

Kristen Grapes, a parent with the club, said after experiencing a flood first hand, she's grateful to see the kids want to help out.

"I was three-years-old when a flood came through and actually took out our whole house and didn't leave us with much," Grapes said. "So I think just reflecting back on that, for me, it's very personable to go and help others who've been in the exact same boat I was even as a child."

After the group was done shopping Saturday afternoon, they loaded up their cars and headed out.

Puffenbarger said opportunities like this are the reason why the chapter formed.

"It's the right thing to do, to help the younger generation growing up, to realize they need to help other people that are less fortunate," Puffenbarger said.

While the group was loading up their cars, a community member saw what the kids were doing and donated another $100 for more supplies.

If you're interested in joining, the club meets the last Sunday of every month at South Fork Rescue Squad in Sugar Grove.