Local GOP House candidates pull in more money, Dems rely more on small donors

Local Republican candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates have pulled in more money so far, while Democrats have relied more heavily on small-dollar donations ahead of the 2019 election, a recent analysis of publicly available campaign finance data found.

The nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project broke down the funding sources of candidates from January 2018 through June 2019.

26th District Del. Tony Wilt has pulled in the most money so far, raising $115,248. Businessman Chris Runion, who is running to replace retiring delegate Steve Landes, scored in second place with $104,722.

20th District Democratic candidate Jennifer Lewis relied more than any other local candidate on small-dollar donations. Contributions of less than $100 made up 47% of her $53,295 haul. Brent Finnegan, the Democrat trying again to unseat Del. Wilt, was the second-most dependent candidate on small donations, which made up 42% of his $32,689.

Bridgewater College Professor of Political Science Emeritus Dr. David McQuilkin said while some candidates rely on small donations as a matter of virtue, candidates who raise the most money have an easier time overwhelming their competitor with advertising and organizing.

"That can make it very difficult for the small donor to be effective over the long run, so it has its benefits and it has its negatives," he said.

With both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly on the line, Dr. McQuilkin expects more money to be pumped into this year's elections.

"Not only in 2019 but also in 2020, I think we are going to see records broken very, very commonly across the board, because people recognize money does win elections," Dr. McQuilkin said.

Below are the current campaign donations by local candidate followed by the percentage from small donors:

— Virginia 26th District

Tony Wilt (R): $115,248 (8%)

Brent Finnegan (D): $32,689 (42%)

— Virginia 25th District

Chris Runion (R): $104,722 (9%)

Jennifer Kitchen (D): $20,065 (21%)

— Virginia 20th District

John Avoli (R): $58,157 (39%)

Jennifer Lewis (D): $53,295 (47%)