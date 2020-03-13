Harrisonburg gym steps up cleaning measures

One very public area in our community where sanitary measures are already important, even without the coronavirus? Gyms.

Harrisonburg 24/7 Family Fitness is making sure everything stays clean. This ranges from gym equipment to anything that gym members might touch, like handrails, door handles, and keeping kids sanitary.

"Really, we clean all year-round, so we are really prepared for this. This is why we are here to exist... to help create a healthy lifestyle," Crystal Parker, assistant manager of Harrisonburg 24/7 Family Fitness, said.

Parker also stated that they always have a cleaning list, but now there is a second cleaning list. The gym says business has not changed much in the past few days.