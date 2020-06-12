Local Republican leadership weighs in on Harrisonburg mayor missing filing deadline

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed missed the filing deadline to be on the ballot this coming November, but is requesting an extension in order to be listed alongside the other four candidates.

The 10-day extension would go into effect on the day the extension would be granted.

Local Republican leadership sees this as increasing the chances to have registered Republican Kathleen Kelley elected to city council. Currently, there is no registered Republican on Harrisonburg City Council.

Virginia's 6th Congressional District Republican Committee chair Jennifer M. Brown said Reed missing the deadline is a good opportunity for Republicans in Harrisonburg.

"It always helps when you are on the ballot, as opposed to trying to do a write-in effort," Brown said. "We've seen many individuals try to do the write-in effort and it just hasn't been successful. Now whether or not that happens with Mayor Reed, that remains to be seen. I know that she's incredibly popular within the city limits."

Harrisonburg Democratic Committee Chair Alleyn Harned said Democrats are hopeful that, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Department of Elections will grant an extension for Mayor Reed to file her certificate of candidate qualification.

Brown said she thinks the Department of Elections is normally liberal in granting extension for good cause. But she is not sure if the pandemic is a good reason to extend the deadline for Mayor Reed.

"We can see from her social media posts that she has been out and about in the community and within the city doing many different events," Brown said. "Using the pandemic as an excuse is a little far-fetched."

Harrisonburg general registrar Debbie Logan said in her 15 years, she has not seen a situation like this one.

It is not clear yet what the chances of the Department of Elections extending the deadline are. State code does allow for a 10-day extension, but the code does not specify what circumstances are appropriate for an extension. WHSV reached out to the Department of Elections to ask generally what circumstances could lead to an extension, but did not receive a call back.

Mayor Reed has not responded to requests for comment from WHSV, but provided the following statement on Facebook:

"Harrisonburg, despite what you may have heard today, I am still in this race. As always, it is my honor to serve this City. I received 82% of the vote in the Democratic caucus just one month ago and I can assure you I have every intention of improving this community for all residents. Thank you so much for believing in and supporting me. You can't get rid of me that easy. But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good….” Gen. 50:20 NKJ

According to the registrar, those appearing on the November 2020 ballot for Harrisonburg City Council include Democrats Charles Hendricks and Laura Dent, Republican Kathleen Kelley and Independent George Hirschmann.