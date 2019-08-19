Local SOL results show racial performance gaps

According to results of the 2018-2019 Standards of Learning tests, there are racial performance gaps in several schools across the Shenandoah Valley.

The state released the SOL test results for all Virginia public schools last week.

In Harrisonburg during the 2018-19 school year, 75 percent of white students passed the English reading tests, compared to a 53 percent pass rate for black and hispanic students.

In science, 86 percent of white students passed, compared to 61 percent of black students and 65 percent of hispanic students.

Patrick Lintner, the Chief Academic Officer for HCPS, said the district is cognizant of the performance gaps and works very hardly to close it.

"We have commissioned our own staff to look at how to apply different strategies and practices to eliminate gap groups," Lintner said. "We look at the data we're given and analyze it."

In Rockingham County, there were similar racial performance gaps.

In reading, 79 percent of white students passed compared to 51 percent of black students. In science, 85 percent of white students passed while 68 percent of black students passed.

For the full list of SOL scores and demographic breakdowns, click here.